CCIA Statement on the Global Digital Compact

New York – Member States of the United Nations have adopted a near-term technology policy agenda by consensus Sunday afternoon. The Global Digital Compact addresses data flows, information integrity, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. The Compact caps off months of intergovernmental negotiations, supported by consultations with industry and civil society.

The GDC will become part of the broader Pact for the Future, which nations discussed this past week. Under the Compact, the UN will establish three new bodies tasked with pooling technical knowledge, policy practices, and development-oriented funds for AI, as well as a dedicated working group to study how to support trustworthy cross-border data flows.

CCIA actively participated throughout the drafting process, including through comments on the Zero Draft and testimony on the Zero Draft, First Revision, and Third Revision, with the goal of maximizing stakeholder engagement and ensuring that the international policies work to support innovation and reduce policy fragmentation.

The following statement can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association President & CEO Matt Schruers, who is in New York for stakeholder meetings: