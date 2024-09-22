CCIA Statement on the Global Digital Compact

New York – Member States of the United Nations have adopted a near-term technology policy agenda by consensus Sunday afternoon. The Global Digital Compact addresses data flows, information integrity, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. The Compact caps off months of intergovernmental negotiations, supported by consultations with industry and civil society.
The GDC will become part of the broader Pact for the Future, which nations discussed this past week. Under the Compact, the UN will establish three new bodies tasked with pooling technical knowledge, policy practices, and development-oriented funds for AI, as well as a dedicated working group to study how to support trustworthy cross-border data flows.
CCIA actively participated throughout the drafting process, including through comments on the Zero Draft and testimony on the Zero Draft, First Revision, and Third Revision, with the goal of maximizing stakeholder engagement and ensuring that the international policies work to support innovation and reduce policy fragmentation.
The following statement can be attributed to Computer & Communications Industry Association President & CEO Matt Schruers, who is in New York for stakeholder meetings:
“The final text of the Global Digital Compact includes several positive elements, including a multi-stakeholder led dialogue on facilitating trusted cross-border data flows. The UN’s technology policy document recognizes the ability to move data across the internet as a critical to international trade and the digital economy.
“Elements like digital public infrastructure and the Global Dialogue on AI governance will require careful, more inclusive implementation or otherwise risk sidelining non-governmental stakeholders. The watering down of language on internet shutdowns and human rights was regrettable, and highlights the limits of government-led global technology policy frameworks.
“If the Global Digital Compact is to make progress on its ambitious agenda by its 2027 review, Member States must engage with civil society and industry as true partners at every level. Meaningful inclusion is a prerequisite for success.”