CCIA Responds to Legislation Asking USTR to Consider Trade Implications of Korea Competition Bills

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association issued the following statement in response to the “U.S. – Republic of Korea Digital Trade Enforcement Act,” (Representative Carol Miller, R – WV) introduced Friday that would require the United States Trade Representative to report and respond to discriminatory Korean practices that may violate free-trade commitments between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

CCIA is encouraged that Congress is redoubling efforts to curb discriminatory regulatory practices that systematically target U.S. companies. Ensuring that U.S. digital services are given fair market access protects the strong US-Korea economic and security relationship that is mutually beneficial to both nations.