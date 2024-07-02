Cloud Competition: CCIA Europe Submits Comments to Spanish Consultation

In its submission to the Spanish Competition Authority’s (CNMC) public consultation on the cloud market, the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA Europe) highlights restrictive licensing practices by legacy software vendors as a key factor that prevents customers from changing their cloud providers.

Recent research by the data intelligence experts at Savanta underscores the negative impact of these licensing restrictions, revealing that 53% of those in Spain who had considered switching productivity software said that existing licensing terms prevented them from doing so.

CCIA Europe underlines the importance of ensuring that the Spanish cloud market works well to the benefit of both businesses and consumers. To that end, the CNMC should take action against restrictive software licensing. These actions are crucial to improving Europe’s competitiveness.