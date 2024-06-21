CCIA, 16 Stakeholders Submit Coalition Letter Opposing CA AB 886

Washington – Ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for the California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA), the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a coalition letter opposing AB 886.
CCIA, along with 16 writers, civil society groups, and industry organizations, expressed concerns about the recently amended version of the bill. The letter explains how the amendments do not solve key issues regarding conflicts with the Copyright Act, interstate commerce, and potential violations of the First Amendment.
CCIA has advocated for policies that support access to information online for more than 25 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:
“The California Journalism Preservation Act continues to threaten access to the open flow of information, including news online. The amended bill would continue to limit Californians’ access to the news and information they need. In considering the value of free speech and important role of local journalism, lawmakers must prioritize community publications and journalists rather than funding large out-of-state hedge funds and media conglomerates. We urge the Senate Judiciary Committee to resist advancing this proposal that will have negative consequences for the internet and publishers alike.”