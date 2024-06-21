CCIA, 16 Stakeholders Submit Coalition Letter Opposing CA AB 886

Washington – Ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for the California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA), the Computer & Communications Industry Association submitted a coalition letter opposing AB 886.

CCIA, along with 16 writers, civil society groups, and industry organizations, expressed concerns about the recently amended version of the bill. The letter explains how the amendments do not solve key issues regarding conflicts with the Copyright Act, interstate commerce, and potential violations of the First Amendment.

CCIA has advocated for policies that support access to information online for more than 25 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender: