CCIA Releases White Paper on AI & Trade 

Washington – The Computer & Communication Industry Association released a whitepaper on Monday to provide policymakers with an overview of the intersection of global AI deployment and international trade rules.
The paper outlines the key provisions that trade negotiators should consider when crafting trade agreements, in support of a more globally competitive environment for AI. This includes, among others, protections of cross-border data flows, use of computing facilities outside a specific jurisdiction, and protections against unwarranted disclosure and transfer of commercially sensitive resources.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation, including the reduction of digital trade barriers, for over 50 years.
The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:
“With the immense potential of AI technologies for productivity and economic growth, it is critical that policymakers work to ensure a coherent and unfragmented approach to global AI governance. The beneficiaries of this transformational technology are not just AI developers, but those across all industries who will be implementing AI in their respective sectors – most of which participate in global trade. Trade rules play an important role in reducing unjustified market access barriers and keeping trade partners accountable, while preserving the ability for governments to regulate in the public interest.”