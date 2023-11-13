CCIA Releases White Paper on AI & Trade 

Washington – The Computer & Communication Industry Association released a whitepaper on Monday to provide policymakers with an overview of the intersection of global AI deployment and international trade rules.

The paper outlines the key provisions that trade negotiators should consider when crafting trade agreements, in support of a more globally competitive environment for AI. This includes, among others, protections of cross-border data flows, use of computing facilities outside a specific jurisdiction, and protections against unwarranted disclosure and transfer of commercially sensitive resources.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for tech policy that advances innovation, including the reduction of digital trade barriers, for over 50 years.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President for Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: