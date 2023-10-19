Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedOctober 19, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Welcomes FCC Vote To Begin New Rulemaking on Net Neutrality

Washington – The Federal Communications Commission voted today to seek comment on reinstating Net Neutrality rules. As the agency charged by Congress with protecting consumer access to communications tools like the internet, the FCC proposes to restore the rules adopted in 2015 after the previous administration repealed them in 2018.  

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who led this effort today, has criticized the previous FCC for abdicating its responsibility to use its Title II authority to protect consumers. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association joined other associations years ago in a court brief asserting that the FCC erred in repealing the 2015 rules. For the past 15 years, CCIA has filed numerous legal briefs supporting net neutrality. 

The following can be attributed to CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce:

“It is encouraging that the FCC has voted to consider enforcing net neutrality protections at this critical juncture in U.S. broadband deployment. Rules prohibiting broadband internet access providers from interfering with subscriber traffic will ensure that America’s digital economy is inclusive, open, and stable.”

“CCIA looks forward to filing comments and participating in this crucial proceeding.”

