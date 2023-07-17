CCIA Offers Comments Detailing Methods to Boost North American Competitiveness

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association provided input with the Office of the United States Trade Representative regarding its request for comments on the “Work of the North American Competitiveness Committee.”

As part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement, the North American Competitiveness Committee directs the three countries to meet in order to cooperate on issues relating to regional competitiveness in the context of trade and workforce development. CCIA’s comments focus on the digital trade barriers that restrict trilateral trade flows, removal of which would strengthen regional competitiveness, and therefore should be considered as part of this workstream.

