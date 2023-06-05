Computer & Communication Industry Association
PublishedJune 5, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Releases New Online Tool Detailing Barriers for Digital Exporters Around the World

Washington – In light of a global increase in harmful foreign regulatory proposals that threaten trade relations and the $2.41 trillion U.S. digital economy, the Computer & Communications Industry Association released a new interactive online map detailing barriers for digital exporters around the world. The map aims to be a resource for policymakers and advocates to track and share information on threats to the U.S. economy and where these issues are located. 

Exporters of digital services are facing increasingly hostile markets around the world, with rising access barriers that threaten key trade relationships between the U.S. and strong trade partners. As the digital economy generated 10.3% of total U.S. GDP in 2021, CCIA hopes that the identification of these barriers can assist in helping address them to enable companies to expand into global markets.

CCIA has advocated for sound digital trade rules for over 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale:

“Identifying trade barriers is a critical step towards understanding the economic impact of policies and enabling the enforcement of existing trade agreements and negotiating future ones. 

“CCIA hopes that this new resource will assist policymakers and advocates in promoting strong digital trade rules that strengthen the global digital economy and benefit businesses and consumers with access to better digital products, services and information.”

reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Warns Ohio Lawmakers of Risks to Internet Users from New State Budget Provision

June 9, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association sent a letter to Ohio lawmakers Thursday to express concerns about a section added to the state’s appropriations bill that would...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Tax

California House Passes Link Tax On News Stories

June 1, 2023
Sacramento, Calif. – The California Assembly passed a bill today that would tax links based on internet search inquiries and social media connected to news stories. California’s AB 886, the “Cal...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Press Releases
  • Privacy

CCIA Sends Letter Asking Texas Governor To Veto HB 18

June 1, 2023
Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association has sent a letter urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) to veto legislation that would impair current efforts to protect children ...
Read more
reading-tablet
  • Statements
  • Trade

CCIA Statement on 4th Meeting of EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council

May 31, 2023
Luleå, SWEDEN – EU and U.S. officials met May 30-31 in Luleå, Sweden for the fourth meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade & Technology Council to discuss continued work on transatlantic cooperation on ...
Read more