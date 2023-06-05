CCIA Releases New Online Tool Detailing Barriers for Digital Exporters Around the World

Washington – In light of a global increase in harmful foreign regulatory proposals that threaten trade relations and the $2.41 trillion U.S. digital economy, the Computer & Communications Industry Association released a new interactive online map detailing barriers for digital exporters around the world. The map aims to be a resource for policymakers and advocates to track and share information on threats to the U.S. economy and where these issues are located.

Exporters of digital services are facing increasingly hostile markets around the world, with rising access barriers that threaten key trade relationships between the U.S. and strong trade partners. As the digital economy generated 10.3% of total U.S. GDP in 2021, CCIA hopes that the identification of these barriers can assist in helping address them to enable companies to expand into global markets.

CCIA has advocated for sound digital trade rules for over 50 years. The following can be attributed to CCIA Vice President of Digital Trade Jonathan McHale: