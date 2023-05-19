CCIA Statement Urging Opposition to Protectionist Policies

Washington, D.C. – Today, CCIA released the following statement regarding reports that a dozen firms, both U.S. and foreign, are encouraging the United States government to abandon decades-long protections against discrimination – the heart of trade rules since their inception – in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. This latest push featured today by The Washington Post, demonstrates that an unrelated domestic agenda is being used opportunistically to undermine well-developed rules to ensure that U.S. firms and their products, particularly those of SMEs, are being treated fairly in foreign markets.

The following can be attributed to CCIA VP of Federal Affairs Josh Rogin:

“It’s concerning that competitors are encouraging the United States government to abandon long standing rules that ensure fair market access to any exporter under a misconception that doing so would spite some U.S.-based companies in IPEF. It’s imperative that countries work together to pursue strong rules that facilitate digital trade and enhance security in the region.”