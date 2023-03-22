PublishedMarch 22, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Files Comments in Support of California Digital Citizenship Bill

Washington – The Computer & Communications Industry Association offered comments in support of a proposed California bill, AB 787, to require the Superintendent of Public Instruction to gather an advisory committee to develop best practices and recommendations to educate students on digital citizenship, internet safety, and media literacy. CCIA emphasized the importance of ensuring that children have the knowledge and tools to appropriately navigate and address various online scenarios.

Many digital services currently incorporate design features, preferences, and settings to help provide an enhanced level of safety for younger users. These tools can be bolstered by measures such as those currently being considered in California. The development of  educational curricula highlighting internet safety and media literacy can help younger users better understand and facilitate responsible behavior online.

The following comment may be attributed to CCIA State Policy Director Khara Boender:

“The use of online services, whether for personal or educational purposes, is a large part of everyday life for many young people today. Social media has numerous positive outcomes for individuals, such as connecting with family and friends, having a place to express themselves creatively, and being able to find support through tough times. We can encourage more of these positive results by providing children with the knowledge and tools to effectively navigate riskier situations if they arise.”

