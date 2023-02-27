PublishedFebruary 27, 2023 reading-tablet

CCIA Comment on Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act (H.R. 538)

Washington – A bipartisan bill that would require the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to create consumer disclosure guidelines for smart products with audio or visual recording capabilities is expected to come for a vote before the House Monday evening. Similar bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the Senate. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association supports baseline federal privacy rules and advocates for measures that bring more transparency to consumers.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers:

“Consumers have the right to know the capabilities of their digital devices. We commend Congress for the bipartisan work to ensure consumers are better informed about their smart devices in this area where consumer trust is crucial.”

