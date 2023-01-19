CCIA, Tech Associations File Supreme Court Amicus Brief In Gonzalez v. Google Case

Washington – The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case next month that could impact what users see in their video or social media feeds and more broadly whether companies will need to change their rules on user content due to increased risks of lawsuits.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association was joined in an amicus brief in support of Google’s right to moderate online content by 5 associations: NetChoice, Digital Media Association, Information Technology Industry Council, Interactive Advertising Bureau, and TechNet.

The brief explains how digital services’ content moderation and organization methods have evolved, now including methods that “account for users’ preferences, ensure that users see the content that is most relevant to them. It is a question of personalization, not recommendation. In these instances, the results are driven by the users’ choices, not the operators’.”

This case is the first Section 230 case to be argued before the Supreme Court and crucial for online speech because it could have a broad impact beyond online services and any business that enables user-generated content online.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President Matt Schruers: