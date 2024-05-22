CCIA Supports House Action Toward Federal Privacy Legislation 

Washington – The House Committee on Energy & Commerce, Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce is scheduled to markup its “American Data Privacy Rights Act” (APRA) discussion draft that aims for baseline federal privacy protections. The bipartisan and bicameral discussion draft would set national rules on what data companies can collect and how they can use it.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association has advocated for baseline federal privacy legislation for more than a decade.

CCIA issued its “Privacy Principles: A New Framework for Protecting Data and Promoting Innovation” in 2018.

The following can be attributed to CCIA President & CEO Matt Schruers:

“Internet traffic crosses state and international boundaries, and internet users need basic protections to travel with them. More than a dozen states have enacted legislation pending congressional action, a fact that calls out for a national approach. Consumers and businesses alike need clear and consistent privacy rules and we appreciate members of Congress working toward this goal this week.”